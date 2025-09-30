Former WWE Champion claims Dominik Mysterio should be the only one using Eddie Guerrero's gimmick

On WWE RAW, Dirty Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, implementing some classic Eddie Guerrero tricks to get the job done. Former WWE Champion Big E not only believes Dom is a future WWE Champion, but that he should be the only one to use Eddie's schemes.It's been nearly two decades since Eddie Guerrero passed away, so some readers may not be totally familiar with the &quot;Eddie spot.&quot; Basically, Eddie would toss a weapon into his opponents' hands before falling to the mat. He'd &quot;wake up&quot; as the ref put two and two together, attempting to get his opponent disqualified.It was one of many special tricks that made Eddie Guerrero one of the most beloved wrestlers in the history of the sport. There was something special about a wrestler owning their tactics, and Eddie did that. Part of tuning into whatever show he was on was waiting to see how he'd get himself out of a sticky situation. Like father, like...kind of son, Dominik has fully embraced this character.On the RAW Recap, Big E spoke with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant about Dom, claiming that the &quot;Eddie spot&quot; should belong to Dominik alone.&quot;I love the Eddie spot, but it can lose its appeal if you see it over and over again. I think it's Dominik's spot now. I think Dominik has the right to the Eddie spot. Everyone else has to leave it alone. It's Dom's exclusively. He's owned it. He's been killing it. It's his,&quot; said Big E. [From 45:36 to 45:54]Dominik continues to honor two separate legacies in the ring. Surely, Eddie's smiling down on him.How Dirty Dominik Mysterio implemented the &quot;Eddie spot&quot; on WWE RAWDirty Dom battled Rusev on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Bulgarian Brute battered JD McDonagh last week before getting a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and unfortunately for Dom, JD didn't leave a scratch on the former AEW star.Near the end of the title bout, Dom brought both the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships into the ring. The ref took one, and when his back was turned, Dominik cracked Rusev in the back with the other. It didn't phase the 304-lb Superstar, so Dirty Dom did the next best thing. He lied.He tried, anyway. Dom fell to the ground after tossing the belt to Rusev, but was caught by the referee. As the official tossed the other belt away, The Judgment Day member kicked The Bulgarian Brute between the legs, rolling him up for another successful title defense.