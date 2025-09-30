Big E backs 28-year-old to become WWE World Champion

Former WWE Champion Big E believes that a popular star will win a world title in the next five years. The former member of The New Day said that he would be surprised if it does not happen.

Ad

The name in question is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio. The 28-year-old has been an integral part of Monday Night RAW since joining The Judgment Day three years ago.

During his appearance on the latest edition of RAW Recap, Big E noted that he would have laughed at the idea of Dominik Mysterio being labeled as a future champion a few years ago. However, it is no longer the case. The 39-year-old added that he would be surprised if "Dirty" Dom doesn't hold a world championship in the next five years.

Ad

Trending

"The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I’d laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a world championship within the next five years," he said.

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rusev. The Judgment Day member used his dirty tricks and eventually won the bout with a low blow followed by a roll-up.

WWE Hall of Famer breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been involved in an on-screen rivalry with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, since he turned heel by attacking the latter at Clash at the Castle in 2022. However, the veteran recently broke character to praise his son.

Ad

During his appearance on the Club 520 Podcast , Rey Mysterio admitted that watching Dominik Mysterio's growth over the last four years felt great. The Master of the 619 added that the younger Mysterio had a lot of confidence, and he wished he had the amount of confidence and knowledge the latter has when he was the same age.

Rey Mysterio has been out of action due to an injury he sustained heading into WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see when he makes his return to the squared circle and whether he crosses paths with his son in the future.

Ad

Do you want the Mysterios to wrestle against each other again? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

In case you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!