16-time champion breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio

A major WWE star recently broke character to praise Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the AAA Mega Champion this past Friday night at Worlds Collide.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio broke character to praise his son's evolution as a performer. He noted the Intercontinental Champion has a lot of confidence and has fully embraced his character.

"To see his growth over the past four years and how he just evolved into this character and embraced it and just now completely owns it is awesome, man. His confidence is… I wish I had some of that when I was his age, and I wish I knew what he knows now when I was his age. I had no clue. I was learning as I was going. But I think the huge factor in this is he was… he was thrown in right away to swim with sharks and he figured that out. He learned how to swim with sharks," he said. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The 16-time champion was at Worlds Collide and had to present Dominik Mysterio with the AAA Mega Championship following his victory over El Hijo del Vikingo.

Bill Apter suggests Dominik Mysterio has lost heat with the WWE Universe

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Dominik Mysterio was not as hated by WWE fans as he used to be.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that Dirty Dom had lost some of his heat. Apter also suggested that the 28-year-old could split from The Judgment Day down the line.

"I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point," said Apter.

Rick @colonelhogans @WrestleTalk_TV Dominik Mysterio is an absolute superstar. He GETS pro wrestling. He gets it not all about five star matches to get a rise from internet marks. He gets that personality, connecting with the audience as a heel and that someone wants to pay money to boo him and see him get

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Dominik Mysterio following his major victory at Worlds Collide.

