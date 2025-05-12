Adam Pearce to punish former World Champion after potential attack on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

Gunther faced Pat McAfee in a grudge match at WWE Backlash after weeks of animosity. Following his victory over Pat on the show, Gunther might attack Jey Uso on WWE RAW. Owing to Gunther's previous actions, including his attack on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, Pearce might punish the Ring General by suspending him indefinitely.

After his Backlash victory, the former World Heavyweight Champion could set his sights on the world title again. Gunther could run into Logan Paul, Jey's opponent for Saturday Night's Main Event. Logan could provoke Gunther, causing him to take out his frustrations on Jey Uso by attacking him.

During the show, Jey Uso might come into the ring expecting a confrontation with Logan Paul. However, Jey could get interrupted by the Ring General. Gunther could attack Jey out of frustration, in a manner similar to the attack on Jimmy Uso before WrestleMania.

RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, could finally snap and punish the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Pearce could suspend Gunther, writing him off TV for a few months. This could be a well-deserved break for Gunther as he's already had two record-breaking reigns in the past three years in WWE.

Gunther sends a three-word message to Pat McAfee after WWE Backlash

The Ring General and Pat McAfee started feuding after the former attacked Michael Cole on WWE RAW after WrestleMania. Pat came out to save Cole but got choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion instead.

This led to McAfee demanding a match with Gunther at Backlash, which Nick Aldis granted him, as the temporary General Manager of RAW. The two faced off in an incredible bout in St. Louis, where the Imperium leader came out on top.

After the match, Gunther sent a message to Pat McAfee via his Instagram story.

"done and dusted," he wrote

While his match with Pat McAfee was great, Fans are curious to see what's next for the Ring General in the company.

