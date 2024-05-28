Adam Pearce to remove three-time champion from WWE RAW? Analyzing his future

Adam Pearce has perhaps the toughest job in WWE right now. With RAW falling into utter chaos in the last two weeks, being the general manager hasn't been tougher. Whether it is Sheamus brawling with Ludwig Kaiser, or Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's never-ending feud, there is a lot to deal with. However, Pearce may have to make one of his most difficult decisions yet, and it has to do with letting go of a three-time champion.

The three-time champion in question is none other than Bron Breakker. Having held the NXT Championship twice, and the NXT Tag Team Championship once, Breakker was the hottest prospect coming out of the former black-and-gold brand. But, his actions in the last two weeks, have made him more of a burden than a boon.

Not only did he severely injure NXT Level Up's Kale Dixon and Ricochet, but he also disregarded his suspension and attacked the latter as well as Ilja Dragunov last night. Following his attack, Breakker was hounded by Adam Pearce, who berated him before sending him home. All this has many questioning if the 26-year-old star will have a job on RAW, or if Pearce will decide to get rid of him.

Should Adam Pearce decide to get rid of Breakker, a trade to SmackDown makes the most sense. Given Breakker's untapped potential, Pearce may even be able to get a fair deal out of it.

One way or another, he needs to address this situation and fast. But, at this point, the 26-year-old's future remains on the red brand, and any suggestion that he may be removed remains speculation.

Adam Pearce has sent Bron Breakker one last warning

Bron Breakker's ruthless attacks have undoubtedly been the biggest cause for concern for Adam Pearce on RAW. Despite having two strong-worded conversations with Breakker, it feels as though he isn't going to stop anytime soon. And, last night, was the last straw for Pearce.

Taking to Instagram, Pearce issued one last warning to Breakker. He stated, that while the former NXT star does have a boatload of talent, he will not stand idle and be made a fool of. But, most importantly, he made one thing clear, and that is that he is done talking, and even suggested that Breakker is a "dog-faced gremlin."

The next few weeks on RAW will be interesting, both for Pearce and Breakker. Whether or not they will be able to settle their unresolved issues remains to be seen.

