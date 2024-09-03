Adam Pearce to reward 18-year WWE veteran with first title match in years? Analyzing the chances

Adam Pearce was busy dealing with a lot of drama on WWE RAW tonight. The Intercontinental Championship tournament continued, but it's the World Heavyweight Championship Pearce could allow one star to challenge for.

Kofi Kingston could be given a rare opportunity at the world title. The New Day star spoke to RAW's General Manager about a possible tag team title match. He pointed out that The Judgment Day hadn't defended the titles in over two months.

However, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther cut Kofi off, who stared him down as he headed to the ring. It could be a sign of things to come for the former WWE Champion, who last challenged for a title in January.

Kofi faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the January 29 episode of RAW. He lost to The Ring General but put on a good showing against the dominant Austrian. The 14-time Tag Team Champion might want to test himself against Imperium's leader again.

Adam Pearce could decide that Kofi deserves another crack at the world title and main event scene. It's been five years since he reached the mountaintop and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Intriguingly, his New Day partner Xavier Woods was nowhere to be seen on RAW this week. That was also the case for new ally Odyssey Jones, who mysteriously had his WWE.com superstar profile removed before tonight's show.

Kofi Kingston's potential WWE World Heavyweight title match could cause friction with Xavier Woods

Given the interesting encounter between him and Gunther, Kofi could be set for a singles run. It might just be that Adam Pearce grants him a shot at the title on an upcoming episode of RAW.

However, this will likely won't go down too well with Xavier Woods, his New Day partner, who has been questioning Kofi lately. The former King of the Ring wasn't pleased when his longtime friend brought Odyssey Jones into the equation.

Woods felt Kofi was replacing Big E, who is injured and out of the New Day for the foreseeable future. The pair have since carried the stable as a duo, but there have been hints of a potential split since their rivalry with The Final Testament.

Fans are second-guessing which of the pair would turn heel if the situation arose. Woods has looked the more likely, but Kofi could break New Day's hearts and start a surprise villainous run.

