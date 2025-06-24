Adam Pearce to send RAW star to SmackDown, WWE icon to become Jey Uso’s new manager? 4 Directions for the Yeet Man after King of the Ring loss

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night live from Ohio. The crowd ultimately enjoyed a stacked card with major matches and several significant moments. RAW saw segments involving names including Goldberg, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley, among others.

During the show, Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez took place as part of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Additionally, Becky Lynch and Bayley clashed over the Women's Intercontinental Championship and Bron Breakker battled Penta.

The main event of the night, and arguably the best bout on the show, was a King of the Ring semi-finals contest. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one and they put on a fantastic contest. The bout was back and forth, but in the end, The American Nightmare stood tall.

This means Jey Uso suffered another heartbreaking loss just weeks after he lost the World Heavyweight Championship. Now that Uso has no chance of becoming King of the Ring, what could be next? This article will look at a handful of directions for The Yeet Man following RAW.

Below are four directions for Jey Uso after his WWE King of the Ring loss.

#4. Jey Uso could take time off from WWE

Jey Uso has been a workhorse for a very long time. The Yeet Man has been part of WWE's main roster for 15 years now and over that decade and a half, Jey has barely missed time. He's been a consistent performer throughout the bulk of his run.

Although being a stalwart can be amazing, it also has the potential to be detrimental to a WWE star in other ways. For example, while it creates a closer connection with fans, it can also lead to audience fatigue. Worse yet, a performer is much more prone to injuries if they wrestle and travel constantly.

Uso could take some time off after his loss. This could allow for fans to miss him and for Jey to recharge and be healthy. With recent injuries to Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and others, now is the time to avoid any other incidents. Jey resting might be best for the company and for himself.

#3. Adam Pearce could move Jey to SmackDown to unite with Jimmy Uso

Adam Pearce is the WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager. He is in charge of much of the decision making on the brand and works closely with his SmackDown counterpart Nick Aldis.

In what could be an interesting move, the WWE staff could set up a trade. Jey Uso could move to Friday Night SmackDown and LA Knight could be traded to RAW. For Knight, this would allow him to fight Seth Rollins' stable once he's healthy.

For Jey, he could reconnect with and unite with his twin brother Jimmy Uso. The SmackDown tag team division is super hot, so The Usos mixing it up with Motor City Machine Guns, The Wyatt Sicks, DIY, and Fraxiom, among others, would be awesome to see. Adam sending Jey to SmackDown could be the move.

#2. Uso could return alongside Rikishi and challenge Gunther to a rematch

Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend. He had numerous gimmicks throughout his career and he worked in various promotions, but his gimmick during the Attitude Era as a dancing sumo wrestler was his most successful.

As much as Rikishi accomplished throughout his career, he might be best remembered for sons. The WWE legend is the father of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso. Not only that is he their father, he often speaks out on their behalf, and that could come into play soon.

Jey Uso could take a brief break from television and then return alongside Rikishi. The veteran could serve as Jey's manager and encourage him to challenge Gunther one more time. This could give Jey a new edge and potentially even change his character.

#1. Jey could turn heel

Speaking of changing characters, Jey Uso's next move could be to turn heel. On the surface of it, the idea of arguably the most popular star in WWE turning heel seems silly.

Still, there were some signs of a potential turn on WWE RAW. During the bout, the crowd was split, but there were times where fans seemed more into Cody. This was especially true at the end. There was also some tension before they shook hands, as if Jey didn't want to show Rhodes respect.

Uso could snap and turn heel on Cody. This would be shocking, due to him being one of the most popular babyfaces in the promotion.

However, long-time fans know Jey can be an excellent villain. Who knows, he could still have his iconic father as his manager, but instead of targeting Gunther, they focus on taking down babyfaces.

