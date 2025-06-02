Adam Pearce to send WWE faction packing; Liv Morgan out of ladder match? 4 things that could happen on RAW before Money in the Bank 2025

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will mark the go-home episode of the red brand before Money in the Bank 2025. The company has had several major qualifying matches for this show, and the lineups are almost complete for the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Matches.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is set to compete in a Triple Threat qualifying match. Additionally, fans are curious to see how the Judgment Day storyline will unfold after the recent news of Carlito's imminent departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we discuss four surprising things that could happen in WWE RAW tonight:

#4. Karrion Kross might replace AJ Styles in the MITB qualifiers

AJ Styles is set to be in action on tonight's RAW as The Phenomenal One locks horns with CM Punk and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat MITB qualifying match. In the past few months, we have seen many instances where Karrion Kross and Styles have come face to face.

The Herald of Doomsday could want to replace the former World Champion in tonight's MITB qualifying match. And he could do this by attacking The Phenomenal One backstage. He could then work out a way with the RAW General Manager to be the replacement.

#3. Liv Morgan could be out of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is set to face Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer, with the winner advancing to the Women's MITB Ladder Match. Considering the recent introduction of Roxanne Perez into the Judgment Day's fold, it's conceivable that she might once again attempt to aid Liv, leading to Morgan accidentally suffering another loss

Instead, the latest RAW call-up from NXT, Stephanie Vaquer, holds the most likely chance to qualify and advance to the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

#2. Adam Pearce could send Seth Rollins’ faction packing

Seth Rollins' faction is currently dominating the red brand. Especially after Bronson Reed joined forces with them. Rollins' feud with CM Punk appears to be continuing, and The Best in the World launched a post-match assault on The Architect last week.

The Visionary does not appear to be a merciful man these days, and his faction might try to cost The Voice of the Voiceless the MITB qualifying Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano tonight. So, as a preventive measure, the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, might send Seth Rollins' faction packing from ringside or wholly ban them from before the bout.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could get kicked out of The Judgment Day for his actions on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan's reaction since her return is a clear sign that she isn't a big fan of Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez growing closer. If Morgan finds Dirty Dom in a similar situation or his actions cost her the MITB qualifying match it's possible that he might get kicked out of the faction.

Finn Balor has appeared to enjoy the current drama between Liv and Dominik, and he also has an axe to grind against Dirty Dom. He will not miss a chance to help Morgan kick Dominik out of the faction on tonight's WWE RAW if such a situation arises.

