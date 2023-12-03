Adam Pearce to sign major superstar on RAW after failing to land Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility

Last Friday, Randy Orton made his first appearance on SmackDown since returning from injury. While The Viper was expected to confront The Bloodline, fans were treated to a surprise when Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce began fighting to sign Orton to their respective brands.

RAW GM Adam Pearce even offered The Viper an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, whereas Nick Aldis promised revenge against The Bloodline. After some deep thinking and a small fight with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Orton decided to sign with SmackDown.

Naturally, this development was disappointing for Adam Pearce. However, he must not be disappointed as the red brand could land a massive superstar. The star in question is CM Punk. With Punk scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week, Pearce and Aldis could once again tussle for the signature of the 45-year-old.

However, this time around, Pearce might be able to land the top talent. The RAW GM could offer CM Punk a shot against Seth Rollins. This offer makes sense for Punk because he has nothing to do on SmackDown at the moment, given the likes of Randy Orton and LA Knight are already chasing a rivalry against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

WWE legend comments on Randy Orton's move to SmackDown

Before Randy Orton was sidelined due to injury, he was a significant part of Monday Night RAW. However, on this week's episode of SmackDown, Orton ended his partnership with the red brand when he decided to accept Nick Aldis' offer and move to the Friday Night Show.

While Orton's move to SmackDown generated several positive responses, a WWE legend was quick to praise The Apex Predator. The legend in question is John Cena. On Twitter, Cena wrote that Orton's move to SmackDown was a massive pick-up for the blue brand. Praising the 43-year-old, Cena wrote:

"Absolutely incredible to see @RandyOrton continue to excel after such a storied career. A massive pickup for #Smackdown and a word to the wise … watch out for that RKO!"

You can check out John Cena's tweet below:

Over the course of their career, Randy Orton and John Cena have feuded on many occasions. As per fans, the duo has had one of the best rivalries in WWE history. Hence, it's great to see The Leader of Cenation respect Orton. It will be interesting to see the duo share the screen if Cena returns for another run to WWE.