Adam Pearce to suspend 2 top stars after what went down; The Judgment Day banned? 5 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on today's show

Tonight marks the go-home edition of WWE RAW before Backlash 2025. After missing last week, General Manager Adam Pearce will return on the red brand to handle the show once again.

Superstars will advance their respective feuds on the go-home episode before the Backlash PLE. Adam Pearce is the man responsible for keeping things under control on the flagship show, and with a stacked night ahead, it appears he will have a packed day at the office.

In this listicle, we look at five announcements General Manager Adam Pearce could make on RAW:

#5. Adam Pearce could announce Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul at Backlash

Logan Paul secured a statement win at WrestleMania 41 by defeating former world champion AJ Styles.

Following his win, Paul made it clear he wants to capture the World Heavyweight Title. The Maverick has targeted Jey Uso over the last few weeks.

The Yeet Master and The YouTube Sensation had an altercation on RAW, where Uso leveled Paul with a superkick. However, Logan got revenge the same night and connected his signature punch on Jey backstage, knocking the champion out.

Adam Pearce could announce a last-minute championship bout between Jey Uso and Logan Paul at the 2025 Backlash.

#4. Pearce could ban The Judgment Day from RAW

JD McDonagh returned to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 and helped Dominik Mysterio retain his Intercontinental championship against Penta. Tonight marks McDonagh's return to singles action since his return from injury, as he will compete in the one-on-one bout against Penta.

Amid Judgment Day’s heel tactics and constant interference to steal wins, Adam Pearce might ban the entire heel stable for the match between Penta and JD.

#3. IYO and Rhea vs. Roxanne and Giulia

On RAW after WrestleMania, Roxanne Perez and Giulia shockingly attacked IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer, creating an incredible tag team feud.

Tonight on RAW, Roxanne Perez is set to face off against SKY in a singles match. Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia could interfere in the bout, and Ripley could make a save.

Pearce could officially announce a tag team bout where IYO and Rhea could go up against Giulia and Roxanne at Backlash.

#2. Sami Zayn injury

Last week, Sami Zayn was mercilessly attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker after The Honorary Uce rejected Rollins’ offer to join them. Security personnel had to intervene to stop the brutal attack on Zayn as the former Intercontinental Champion was knocked out.

Tonight, Adam Pearce could announce that after getting assaulted by Rollins and Breakker last week, Zayn has sustained some injuries and he will take time off to recover.

#1. The RAW General Manager could suspend Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Since joining the alliance, Rollins, Breakker, and Paul Heyman have taken WWE by storm. On RAW after 'Mania, Roman Reigns and CM Punk fell victim to the heel stable, and last week, Sami Zayn found himself in the crosshairs of the duo.

General Manager Adam Pearce could take some serious steps to stop these attacks, either suspending Rollins and Breakker for taking out major superstars or imposing massive fines.

