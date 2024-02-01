Adam Pearce to suspend 36-year-old champion on WWE RAW? Exploring potential punishment

WWE has quite the headache heading into Elimination Chamber in a few weeks time, as both Seth Rollins and CM Punk are now out injured. Moreover, Gunther is unable to make the trip to Australia.

The current Intercontinental Champion has some restrictions on his travel for the next few months. There are some strict regulations surrounding his residence in Orlando, Florida, meaning he is unable to leave the United States for six months.

This means WWE will be without the Intercontinental Champion for the trip Down Under. He will need to be written off TV ahead of the event to explain his absence. Given the current storyline revolving around The New Day and Imperium, the most likely scenario would be for Gunther to go too far when assaulting a member of The New Day and then be suspended for his actions.

Since Ludwig Kaiser did the same thing a few weeks ago without punishment, it means that Gunther would need to assault an official as part of the beatdown. A potential attack would break a major rule and allow the 36-year-old to take a few weeks off.

Gunther recently welcomed a baby boy while on WWE hiatus

Gunther recently took some time away from WWE and noted that he needed to "heal up" because he was set to welcome a baby boy. It is unlikely the company will use the same excuse a second time unless Gunther is attacked by someone and put on the shelf for a few weeks.

Given that he has recently welcomed a child, Gunther may be upset that he can't represent the company in another country. However, he will also have some extra time to spend with his son.

The other two members of Imperium are expected to be part of the show. Australian stars Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and Bronson Reed are also likely to play a significant role at the event.

Do you think Gunther will be suspended to write him off WWE TV ahead of Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts and predictions for RAW in the comments section below.