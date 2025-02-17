Adam Pearce to suspend former Champions on Nick Aldis orders; 7ft giant to return? 4 Things that could happen on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be another stop on the road to Elimination Chamber 2025. Several men's and women's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are set to take place.

Besides this, Adam Pearce has also announced several other exciting developments that WWE has in store for fans on tonight's show. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Adam Pearce might suspend Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

One of the major moments fans could witness on this week's RAW is Adam Pearce suspending Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the orders of Nick Aldis. During last week's SmackDown, Aldis obtained video footage that indicated that The Judgment Day was behind the mystery attack on Jade Cargill.

The National Treasure also assured Bianca Belair and Naomi that he would discuss the situation with Adam Pearce. As a result, it's possible that Aldis could pressure Pearce into suspending the former Women's Tag Team Champions for their actions. This could lead to Pearce making a bold move and officially suspending both stars on RAW.

#3. Omos could return to aid AJ Styles in his battle

AJ Styles is set to clash with Dominik Mysterio on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. However, with Dirty Dominik involved, The Judgment Day may resort to cheap tactics to aid the former NXT North American Champion. This raises speculation that The Nigerian Giant, Omos, could make his return and assist The Phenomenal One in his bout.

This angle could serve as a reunion between Styles and the 7'3" superstar, who previously won tag team titles as an alliance.

#2. Jey Uso might give up the WrestleMania spot due to Gunther's backstage assault

Jey Uso has marked Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent and is determined to take the world title from his shoulders. However, tonight's RAW could witness a major twist if The Ring General launches a brutal backstage assault on the YEET Master. A serious backstage attack could lead to Jey suffering an injury, potentially forcing him to give up his WrestleMania 41 spot.

A twist like this before WrestleMania 41 could inject fresh energy into the world title picture, as fans would be eager to see who might replace Jey Uso if he is unable to recover in time.

#1. Finn Balor might decide to quit WWE after losing to Seth Rollins and disband The Judgment Day on RAW

Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins will collide in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The former Universal Champion is already frustrated with his past failures, and if he falls short again on tonight's show, he might decide to quit the company as part of a storyline.

Not only that but since Bálor has always asserted himself as the leader of The Judgment Day, he could even order the faction to disband entirely. These developments could further pave the way for a babyface run for the former NXT Champion in WWE.

