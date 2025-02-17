Finn Balor to quit after losing to Seth Rollins; Judgment Day member replaced? 4 predictions for WWE's top heel group on RAW today

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to be a big night for almost every member of The Judgment Day. The villainous faction is expected to be involved in multiple segments, especially after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s surprise addition to the Jade Cargill mystery attacker storyline.

Besides this, Finn Bálor is also set to lock horns with Seth Rollins in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. In this article, we will make four predictions for The Judgment Day on tonight's RAW.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might get punished

When Nick Aldis showed the footage to Bianca Belair and Naomi, he asserted that he would talk to Adam Pearce regarding the matter. So, it's possible that on tonight's show, Aldis and Pearce could engage in a conversation, either in person or over the phone.

The conclusion of this conversation could lead to the WWE RAW General Manager punishing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for their actions, holding them responsible for being Jade Cargill's mystery attackers.

However, it's also possible that The Judgment Day members might try to justify themselves, explaining how they had no involvement in the attack.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez might get replaced by a major name

Raquel Rodriguez is also set to compete in a big Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. However, if she gets suspended by Adam Pearce due to the mystery attacker scenario, she could be replaced in the match. One potential replacement could be Becky Lynch.

The Irish star has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for a long time, but with The Road to WrestleMania going ahead full tilt, her comeback is highly anticipated. Given this, there couldn’t be a better way to reintroduce her than by having Lynch replace Raquel in tonight's WWE RAW for the qualifying match.

#2. AJ Styles might emerge as the victor against Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles are also set to clash in tonight's show in a singles bout. Last week, when Finn Bálor pointed out the unnecessary provocation by the Dirty Dominik to The Phenomenal One, he told Dominik to handle the matter himself. However, on tonight's WWE RAW, it's possible that things might not go as planned.

Instead, the former NXT North American Champion could suffer a loss. This angle could further exacerbate the heat between Bálor and Dominik following AJ Styles' potential victory.

#1. Finn Balor might quit WWE RAW after losing to Seth Rollins

Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins are also set to collide for the final spot in the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match. There are already internal tensions within The Judgment Day, which could lead to Bálor potentially quitting the company as part of the storyline if he loses to The Visionary.

The rationale behind Bálor's decision to quit WWE would be his frustration over the loss and not wanting Liv Morgan to mock him for it. The star's already on the edge after his close friend JD McDonagh was injured in his absence and a loss could push him over the edge. This storyline twist would add more intrigue to the ongoing drama within The Judgment Day.

