Adam Pearce to suspend legendary WWE duo following a massive incident on RAW? Exploring the potential

Monday Night RAW has become the epicenter of chaos in recent weeks and Adam Pearce has been doing an incredible job managing it. The General Manager has been taking proactive steps and bold decisions to establish authority on the brand. However, a massive incident may take place tonight on RAW that might force Pearce to suspend a legendary duo indefinitely.Adam Pearce might ban The New Day from Monday Night RAW. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods failed to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Championship last week. They seemed quite frustrated backstage and were seething in rage. There is a good possibility that The New Day could interfere in the World Tag Team Title match that will take place between The Judgment Day and LWO tonight.Woods and Kingston could unleash their wrath on both teams, ruining the high-profile match. They could wreak havoc in the ring, attacking every superstar and causing chaos. As a result, Pearce could rush to the ring and bring out a horde of security personnel to take The New Day into custody. The RAW General Manager could be blazing with fury following the potential incident.He could make a huge declaration stating that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be indefinitely suspended from RAW due to their actions. The New Day has been a bugging problem for Adam Pearce for the past few weeks, as the two parties have been at loggerheads. Hence, there is a good possibility of such an angle unfolding on the show tonight.However, the above-mentioned scenario is entirely speculative. It remains to be seen how things shape up tonight.Adam Pearce to trade The New Day to SmackDown after SummerSlam?The New Day has been causing a great deal of problems for Adam Pearce on RAW for the past few weeks. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been whining and complaining about how they have been robbed of the World Tag Team Championship. There are chances that they could end up seeking another shot.However, Pearce could reject their potential plea, denying to give them any further opportunities. The General Manager could get The New Day to move to SmackDown to look for further opportunities. He could trade the legendary duo to the blue brand for a prominent tag team after SummerSlam.SmackDown currently has a wide range of tag teams and Adam Pearce could bring one of them to the red brand to replace The New Day. While the RAW General Manager will get rid of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, it will also help the two superstars start a fresh journey after the upcoming PLE.However, this is entirely speculation and it remains to be seen whether The New Day changes brands or stays on Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam.