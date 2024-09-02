Adam Pearce to suspend top star and replace him in major match; Hell in a Cell? — 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on this week's episode

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW promises to be an explosive show, as it will see the fallout of Bash in Berlin. With the dust settling on the spectacular event, several new feuds and storylines are expected to bloom. Moreover, a few unresolved rivalries might continue on the red brand heading to WWE's next premium live event.

However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could make some huge announcements this week, which might have major implications. From suspending a top star for an indefinite period to announcing a blockbuster match for Bad Blood, there are several things he could address on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Let's look at four things Adam Pearce can announce on this week's Monday Night RAW.

#4. Provides update on Braun Strowman's injuries

Braun Strowman suffered an abhorrent attack from Bronson Reed last week on WWE RAW as he fell prey to Reed's carnage. Following the vicious assault that took place backstage, The Monster Among Men was escorted away by the medical staff.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce could provide an update on Strowman's condition, shedding light on the extent of the damage inflicted by Reed. Pearce could reveal that the 40-year-old sustained a potential injury and would be out of action for a while.

An announcement from the RAW General Manager could accentuate Bronson Reed's attack, making him look like a formidable threat. It would inadvertently cement Reed's status as a force to be reckoned with, striking fear in the hearts of the entire WWE RAW roster.

#3. Announces Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for Bad Blood

A major announcement that could come from Adam Pearce this week on WWE RAW is a blockbuster match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for Bad Blood. With Bash in Berlin in the rear-view mirror, The Eradicator could finally shift her focus to the Women's World Championship.

This week, Ripley could go right after Morgan and launch a vicious attack on the latter, unleashing her fury. As a result, Pearce could come out and make an official match between the two for the Women's World Championship at WWE's upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

This will add a new layer to the ongoing rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, which has apparently reached a boiling point. Moreover, with the involvement of the coveted title, it will imbue a new life to this heated storyline on WWE RAW.

#2. Suspends Bronson Reed for an indefinite period from WWE RAW

Bronson Reed is set to compete in a huge Triple Threat Match in the Intercontinental Championship tournament on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. However, in a shocking twist, Adam Peace could pull him out of this match and seize his opportunity, especially after what he did to Braun Strowman last week.

Reed's rampage on the roster has been unhinged for the last few weeks, and Pearce may deem it necessary to take disciplinary action against him. In addition to withdrawing Reed from the tournament, the RAW General Manager could also suspend him for an indefinite period.

Adam Pearce could announce a potential replacement for Bronson Reed in the Triple Threat Match in the Intercontinental Championship tournament on WWE RAW.

#1. Announces a Hell in a Cell match for Bad Blood

Bad Blood is set to be WWE's upcoming premium live event, and Adam Pearce could make a huge Hell in a Cell match official for the event. This could come after a massive brawl between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

McIntyre could unleash a merciless assault on The Second City Saint as he lost the Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. It could turn into an ugly brawl at the ringside, with the referees and officials coming out to separate the two. A frustrated Pearce could come out and make a huge announcement to set up one final showdown between both superstars.

The RAW General Manager could announce a Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood. With this rivalry reaching a crescendo, Adam Pearce could state that they would collide in a last encounter at the upcoming PLE, which will see the culmination of their feud.

