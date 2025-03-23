Adam Pearce to suspend top star, WWE title changes hands, Attitude Era icon is back? - 4 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to emanate live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This week's edition of the red brand will also witness an appearance from John Cena.

On last week's show, The Franchise Player spoke for the first time since his heel turn and confronted Cody Rhodes. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

#4. Jimmy Uso could be revealed as Jey Uso's mystery partner

On RAW this week, Jey Uso is set to clash against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory while having a mystery partner on his side. However, one of the stars who could be the YEET Master's partner is Jimmy Uso.

Big Jim was recently part of Jey & Gunther's storyline when The Ring General confronted Jimmy backstage on SmackDown. So it's probable that fans could witness the reunion of The Usos on the upcoming edition of RAW when Jimmy Uso might be disclosed as the mystery tag team partner.

#3. Adam Pearce might suspend Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Adam Pearce were engaged in a heated altercation on last week's RAW when The Eradicator signed the WrestleMania contract, which wasn't meant for her. Ripley wants to get inserted in the Women's World title match between IYO Sky and Bianca Belair.

So in the forthcoming episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce might finally punish Rhea by suspending her for her actions.

However, it's important to note that The Nightmare remains highly likely to get added to the IYO vs. Belair WrestleMania match.

#2. Lyra Valkyria might suffer a title loss

On the road to WrestleMania 41, we have already witnessed considerable title changes, including the mid-card titles and the tag team championship. Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental title against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW this week which might also end up with a title change.

It's possible that Liv Morgan or Dominik Mysterio might interfere in the match, leading to Raquel taking advantage and emerging as the victor. This could be done to revive the momentum of The Judgment Day ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Final Boss might return to WWE RAW & take down Cody Rhodes with the help of John Cena

John Cena & Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof again on RAW this week. During last week's promo segment between Cena & Rhodes, there was no mention of The Rock. However, The Final Boss might surprise The American Nightmare in the upcoming edition of the red brand.

In a potential scenario, The People's Champion could make a surprise appearance on the show and confront the Undisputed WWE Champion. Further, with the help of The Franchise Player, he could beat down Rhodes.

This could be similar to what fans saw at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when the newly formed heel alliance destroyed Rhodes. A segment like this will surely escalate the buzz of the Cena-Rhodes WrestleMania match to new heights.

