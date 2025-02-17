Adam Pearce to suspend two stars after backstage incident; grudge match confirmed? 4 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on this week's show

General Manager Adam Pearce is set for an incredibly busy night at Monday Night RAW as the road to the 2025 Elimination Chamber continues. The 46-year-old executive will face several challenges on the show, with numerous matters to address at the office.

With multiple high-stakes matches already announced for the night, this latest episode of Monday Night RAW promises plenty. Pearce could make a few adjustments and announcements that could affect the weekly flagship show and the subsequent premium live event as well.

Here are four announcements Pearce could make on the latest episode of RAW, each with significant future implications for the upcoming weeks.

#4. Adam Pearce could suspend two major superstars

The most recent episode of SmackDown featured GM Nick Aldis unveiling video footage from the day Jade Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant. The footage showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the arena, placing suspicion on members of The Judgment Day as the potential attackers.

Bianca Belair and Naomi were upset about the situation, demanding strict action from Aldis. The SmackDown executive asked the Women’s Tag Champions to remain calm while promising to speak with Pearce.

In terms of possibilities, Adam Pearce might take decisive action against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, potentially suspending them at Nick Aldis's request until the mystery surrounding Cargill’s attacker is resolved.

#3. Announce Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, Kevin Owens launched a brutal assault on Sami Zayn, delivering a Package Piledriver to the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion. Following the attack, WWE announced that Sami sustained injuries and would be sidelined for an unspecified period.

The Stamford-based promotion could announce a singles match between the former tag champions Zayn and Owens at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. This bout between former best friends could draw significant attention, especially since the 2025 Elimination Chamber will take place in KO and Zayn’s home country of Canada.

#2. Elimination Chamber gauntlet match next week on RAW

The final entrant for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match will be determined this week, with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins set to clash tonight to secure their spot.

Once the Men’s Chamber match's participants are confirmed, Adam Pearce might announce a gauntlet match among all competitors in the bout, with the winner earning the notable opportunity to enter the Chamber match last. A similar match was organized on the red brand in 2018 ahead of the event.

#1. Bron Breakker’s next opponent

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has immense potential, which the Stamford-based promotion acknowledges as the reason for his significant push. Breakker also made headlines last month when he speared IShowSpeed at the Men’s Royal Rumble, footage of which went viral across social media.

Despite his massive momentum, WWE hasn’t provided him adequate time on WWE TV. However, that could change as Adam Pearce might announce a new opponent for the IC Champion. Last week's edition of the red brand hinted at a potential match between AJ Styles and Breakker in the future. It will be interesting to see if WWE takes this potential feud forward.

