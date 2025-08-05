Adam Pearce to Suspend Two WWE Stars From RAW for Injuring Roman Reigns After SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility

The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW ended controversially after Seth Rollins and his heel group laid out Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight. Additionally, General Manager Adam Pearce also appeared frustrated with The Vision faction as he confronted their leader.Seth Rollins' fake injury to pull &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; at The Biggest Party of the Summer has indeed rubbed Adam Pearce the wrong way. He visibly voiced his frustration on the latest edition of the red brand before announcing the main event of the night with Seth putting his World Heavyweight Title on the line against LA Knight.Roman Reigns would likely be out after The Vision's attack, which would infuriate Adam Pearce even more. In a shocking turn of events, the RAW General Manager might punish the group by suspending Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from Monday Night RAW, leaving Rollins all alone. This could also open the door for a new member to debut in Seth's heel stable in the absence of Breakker and Reed.That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.Seth Rollins might defend his title in a huge match at WWE Clash of ParisThe latest episode of the Monday Night Show hinted at The Visionary's potential title defense at the upcoming Clash in Paris 2025, which will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in France on August 31.It appears that Seth Rollins might face CM Punk and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line at the upcoming premium live event.It will be interesting to see whether the GM takes any action against The Vision for creating chaos or announces the Triple Threat match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, or if the creative team has some other plans for Rollins and his heel group in the upcoming weeks.