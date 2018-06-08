WWE Rumor Mill: Additional Match Rumored For Money in the Bank PPV

A very recent Smackdown Live feud could come to a head at Money in the Bank.

Andrade "Cien" Almas and Sin Cara on Smackdown Live

What's the story?

The upcoming Money in the Bank PPV is already stacked - including two MITB matches and a WWE Championship match. Now, it seems, there's yet another match to be added.

In case you didn't know...

The card as it currently stands is filled with some potentially great matches. The majority of the WWE's titles will be defended, with the Universal and US titles off the card and no word on the Cruiserweight championship (more on that in a moment) - including the debut singles match of Ronda Rousey, which will be a Raw Women's Championship match against Nia Jax.

There are also standard matches featuring Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass in a rematch from Backlash, and Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal (which the crowd in Chicago is certainly going to love and will in no way be disrespectful during it).

The heart of the story

There's now talk of another singles match added to the card - Sin Cara taking on Andrade "Cien" Almas.

The two have already had some backstage confrontations and are currently scheduled to have a match on this Tuesday's Smackdown Live. Chances are some shenanigans will take place during that match, necessitating another match on the card.

Along those lines, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer that there's talk of a Cruiserweight championship match also being added to the PPV.

What's next?

Assuming that WWE adds these matches, we're looking at a 13 match card. With the WWE championship and Money in the Bank matches expected to run long, this could very well be a four-hour event.

Of course, any number of these matches could be featured on the pre-show - including the two we just mentioned. Either way, we should all be prepared to strap ourselves in a pretty long show.

