AEW/AAA News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion to team up with Cody Rhodes in Pro Wrestling debut

Cain Velasquez will team up with Cody Rhodes at AAA: Triplemania XXVII

What's the story?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez will be making his Pro Wrestling debut next month at the AAA: Triplemania XXVII show where he will be teaming up with Psycho Clown and All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

Velasquez initially started out in Mixed Martial Arts back in 2006 for Strikeforce where he won his first fight by TKO against Jesse Fujarczyk. Shortly afterward, Velasquez made his UFC debut at UFC 83 against Brad Morris and marked his first promotional win via TKO in the first round.

In 2010, Velasquez secured his first championship in the promotion, winning the UFC Heavyweight Title by defeating then-champion Brock Lesnar at UFC 121. After an absence of almost three years, Velasquez returned to the Octagon in early 2019 against Francis Ngannou and ended up losing via knockout in the very first round.

In March, Velasquez was officially signed by Lucha Libre AAA after the former UFC Heavyweight Champion chose the Mexican promotion over WWE.

The heart of the matter

This past Tuesday, AAA officially revealed the final match card for their upcoming annual Triplemania show. Aside from announcing the debut of AEW star and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, AAA also confirmed the debuts of Cody Rhodes and UFC legend Velasquez.

In his Pro Wrestling debut, Velasquez will be teaming up with Cody and Psycho Clown in a six-man tag team match against Texano Jr., Taurus and a mystery partner.

What's next?

The final card for AAA: Triplemania XXVII features some blockbuster names such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Lucha Bros, Tessa Blanchard, Cain Velasquez and Cody Rhodes among others.

Triplemania XXVII is set to take place on the 3rd of August.