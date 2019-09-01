AEW ALL OUT: 5 Heel/Face turns that should happen at the show

All Out could provide us with some major shocks

On 31st August, 2019, All Elite Wrestling will host their highly awaited All Out pay-per-view at The Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois. The PPV will crown the first-ever AEW World Champion as Adam Page and Chris Jericho get set to headline night. The co-main event will feature the debut of PAC, who is set to face Kenny Omega in singles action. PAC will be replacing the injured Jon Moxley.

Elsewhere on the card, there are several tag matches featuring the Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Best Friends, and The Dark Order. AEW Executive Vice-President, Cody will also face Shawn Spears in a highly awaited match.

A 21-woman Casino Battle Royal will also take place on the show and the winner will receive a match for the inaugural AEW Women's World Championship on the 2nd of October.

AEW: All Out is certainly going to be a historic night for the pro wrestling business and could provide us some of the biggest shocks of the year. With that being said, fans could be in for surprising heel/face turns at All Out.

Here are 5 potential heel/face turns that could take place at All Out:

#5 Allie: Heel Turn

Allie

On March 21, AEW announced the signing of Allie on an edition to Road to Double or Nothing. Allie made her in-ring debut for the promotion at Fyter Fest when she defeated Leva Bates with a superkick. However, at Fight for the Fallen, Allie suffered her first loss when she was beaten by Brandi Rhodes.

Now, as for Allie, she is currently a babyface and to some fans, her character might feel a bit generic at this point. A heel turn for Allie would definitely be the best thing for her and AEW could even exploit her the Dark Allie gimmick, as well.

Impact Wrestling fans might recall how amazing Dark Allie was during her tenure with the promotion and her alliance with Su Yung was also a thing of beauty.

