AEW All Out: 5 Reasons why PAC defeated Kenny Omega

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 01 Sep 2019, 09:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PAC defeated Kenny Omega on his AEW debut

At tonight's AEW: All Out show, PAC finally made his highly awaited debut for the promotion, as the former WWE star faced Kenny Omega in his first match under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

PAC was initially scheduled to make his in-ring debut for AEW at Double or Nothing but was eventually pulled from the card resulting to his match against Adam Page being cancelled at the very last minute. Instead, PAC and Page would compete at UK based promotion called Wrestle Gate in a match that ended in a double disqualification.

PAC, following his WWE departure, made his return to Dragon Gate in Japan and compiled an undefeated streak of almost two years before eventually losing his Open the Dream Gate Championship to Ben-K very recently.

On the other hand, Omega was set to face Jon Moxley at the show but following an injury to the latter, Moxley was replaced by the debuting PAC, who in his first match for AEW secured a huge win over the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion via The Brutalizer submission.

With that being said, here are 5 potential reasons why PAC defeated Kenny Omega at AEW: ALL OUT.

#5 To make sure PAC got off to a perfect start

PAC is off to a great start in AEW

For almost two years now, PAC has been one of the most talked-about and hottest Superstars in the Pro Wrestling business and having him lose in his first match for All Elite Wrestling would certainly be a ridiculous decision, I feel.

PAC winning his first match for AEW was definitely the right choice and as for Kenny Omega, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion can certainly afford a loss at this point and have PAC go over him for good.

Nevertheless, for his first AEW win, PAC certainly had a great match in terms of in-ring quality and expect big things from the former WWE Superstar now that he's off to a perfect start in AEW.

1 / 5 NEXT