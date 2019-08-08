AEW All Out: 5 Women we'd love to see in the Casino Battle Royale

All Out is just three weeks away, and the card is beginning to take shape, and on the 4th episode of 'Road to All Out', AEW decided to revive a match they began at Double or Nothing; The Casino Battle Royale.

While there were plenty of complaints about the DON bout, AEW will have no doubt taken that on board, and with a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship on the line, hopefully, this is treated a little more seriously.

As Brandi Rhodes mentioned in the video announcement, there aren't 21 women currently signed to AEW, so who should appear in the bout?

We will likely get some legendary appearances and some current AEW talent in the match, but there's so much talent out there, so here are five women we'd love to see in the Casino Battle Royale, joining Teal Piper, Jazz and Ivelisse.

#5 Millie McKenzie

Given her age and immense potential, All Elite Wrestling would be silly not to offer her a chance on the All Out stage

The UK wrestling scene has been a hotbed for pro wrestling over the past few years, and while WWE has now begun dominating the scene, there are a few performers that have remained independent.

One of those is 18-year-old Millie McKenzie, who has been working in the scene since she was 16. Given her age and immense potential, All Elite Wrestling would be silly not to offer her a chance on the All Out stage.

'Suplex Millie' has had some incredible matches with everyone she's opposed in the UK, and given her natural charisma and physical, exciting style, every big wrestling company in the world will be fighting for her signature soon.

While many people in America may not know who she is, McKenzie will be one of the biggest stars in the world in just a few years, and if AEW gets on the train early, she could be one of the pillars of the women's division for years to come.

