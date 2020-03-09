AEW announces ten-man main event for Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite's "Blood & Guts" special will take place on Wednesday, March 25th, in Newark, NJ. The war between The Inner Circle and The Elite has escalated to a point of no return.

Ever since Chris Jericho won the AEW World Championship, All Elite Wrestling has been plagued by the constant interference and shenanigans from the Painmaker and his lackeys. Ortiz, Santana, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager have been a thorn in the side of, not just The Elite, but a majority of the AEW roster. Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin, SoCal Uncensored and more have been targets of Jericho and The Inner Circle.

It seems that enough is enough, and Cody Rhodes is set to lead the Young Bucks and AEW Tag Team Champions Adam "Hangman" Page & Kenny Omega into a match to end it all later this month.

Blood & Guts main event announced

All Elite Wrestling revealed on Twitter today that we'll be getting an epic main event between The Inner Circle and The Elite on March 25th. During AEW Revolution, a promo played for AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts. "2 rings, 1 giant covered cage, you know the rest." Now, we know who'll be competing in that match.

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana & Ortiz will take on Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks in what is sure to be an all out slobber-knocker full of...well...blood and guts.

The rules for the match will be revealed on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.