AEW announces that they sold 100,000 tickets in Inaugural year

16 Dec 2019

They have sold out some arenas

While some fans pointed out that AEW Dynamite wasn't getting full crowds, it seems that the company has reacted by announcing via an official press release that "AEW Reaches 100,000 Live Event Tickets-Sold Milestone in Inaugural Year."

The press release states that since Double or Nothing, AEW has produced 16 live events resulting in 91,222 tickets sold, with an average of 5,701 tickets sold per show. With upcoming shows on sale, the grand total actually comes up to 105,303 tickets sold for the year.

For a company that's not even a year old, this is actually wonderful news. Tony Khan reacted to the news and said,

“To think one year ago, we hadn’t yet announced the launch of AEW and our first show wouldn’t occur until late May, and today we are celebrating more than 100,000 live event tickets sold – it’s been an incredible run and a credit to our talent, our partners at TNT and our great wrestling fans for making it happen. “The best part is, this is just the beginning.”

This is great news for AEW as it shows that the fan-driven product is doing better than people realize and they have the numbers to prove it.