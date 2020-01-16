AEW Bash at the Beach: 3 botches you missed

There were some shocking botches this week on AEW Dynamite

AEW presented a special Bash at the Beach episode this week ahead of Jericho's Cruise. The show was one that was made up of several main event worthy matches including Darby Allin vs PAC and Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara.

The show was headlined by Allin and Pac, but it also included Cody Rhodes deciding that he would agree to all of MJF's stipulations for their match at Revolution and the teams of Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander up against Brandi Rhodes and Mel.

Many of last night's matches set up what should be a stacked episode of AEW next Wednesday night, but whilst the company were focused on building up next week's show, a number of botches and mistakes managed to go unnoticed.

#3 Who's Matthew?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will face Cody Rhodes at Revolution after turning on his long-time friend a few months ago and costing him the chance to challenge for the Championship anytime in the future.

Whilst Rhodes accepted the stipulations for their match on February 29th, when he came out for his match against Dustin Rhodes, DDP, and QT Marshall, Jim Ross referred to him as Matthew Jacob Friedman, which isn't his name.

#2 Chris Jericho didn't even make contact with Jon Moxley

After Jon Moxley refused to join The Inner Circle last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara stepped up to teach him a lesson, but after he failed, Moxley was attacked by Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Chris Jericho.

The attack ended with Jericho unscrewing one of the spikes from his jacket and using it to hit Moxley in the face so that Moxley could then sell an eye injury to the point where he was seen wearing an eye patch.

When the actual segment is slowed down it is clear that not only did Jericho not hit Moxley in the eye but he failed to make any kind of contact with Moxley.

#1 It was just a shocking match

The women of AEW have had an interesting storyline surrounding the Nightmare Collective over the past few weeks and it came to a head this week when Brandi Rhodes and Mel teamed up to take on Hiraku Shida and Kris Statlander.

The match itself wasn't a great advertisement for the Women's Division at all since the referee didn't even see a tag between Brandi Rhodes and Mel but he didn't call the women up on it when he turned around. Shida then completely missed the dropkick from the top rope later in the match and the ending was just a mess.

Shida knew she needed to hold Rhodes back so that she couldn't help Mel at the end of the match so she ran across to stop her but then let her go and she then broke up the three count, but a few minutes later Shida held Rhodes on the outside to stop her breaking up the count, which seems to have been the correct spot. Shida must have jumped the gun and thought it was the ending sequence before it actually was.