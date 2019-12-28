AEW cancels title match on Dynamite homecoming episode; confirms 2 others

Karan Bedi

Dec 28, 2019

That was sudden...

In a surprising twist, it looks like the AEW Dynamite Homecoming Edition will no longer feature Kris Statlander. AEW, on their official Twitter account, confirmed the news and stated that Statlander had prior commitments and couldn't make the date.

Due to prior commitments, Kris Statlander will not be in Jacksonville to face Riho for the #AEW Women’s World Championship on Wed, Jan 1st.



Riho will still defend her championship in a 4 way match w/ Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida pic.twitter.com/3UVp5TfoZD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019

Statlander was supposed to face Riho for the AEW Women's Championship on 1 January 2020 but her match is being shifted to 8 January 2020. She will now face the winner of the 4-way match between Riho, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

Fightful is also reporting that Statlander is actually wrestling Gisele Shaw for Bar Wrestling on the same night. While that is unfortunate, it looks like the crowd in Jacksonville are going to be treated to an exhibition of strength, stealth and agility.

Here are the matches and wrestlers confirmed so far for the AEW Dynamite Homecoming episode in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cody Rhodes vs Darby Allin

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs The Lucha Bros and PAC

Jon Moxley will answer if he will accept Chris Jericho's offer to The Inner Circle

MJF will also be appearing with Wardlow in tow

Former WWE Superstar Taz will also be making a special appearance

Stay tuned for more developments as the date of Homecoming gets closer.