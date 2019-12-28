×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

AEW cancels title match on Dynamite homecoming episode; confirms 2 others

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST

That was sudden...
That was sudden...

In a surprising twist, it looks like the AEW Dynamite Homecoming Edition will no longer feature Kris Statlander. AEW, on their official Twitter account, confirmed the news and stated that Statlander had prior commitments and couldn't make the date.

Statlander was supposed to face Riho for the AEW Women's Championship on 1 January 2020 but her match is being shifted to 8 January 2020. She will now face the winner of the 4-way match between Riho, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

Fightful is also reporting that Statlander is actually wrestling Gisele Shaw for Bar Wrestling on the same night. While that is unfortunate, it looks like the crowd in Jacksonville are going to be treated to an exhibition of strength, stealth and agility.

Here are the matches and wrestlers confirmed so far for the AEW Dynamite Homecoming episode in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stay tuned for more developments as the date of Homecoming gets closer.

AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks The Lucha Brothers Kris Statlander AEW Roster All Elite Wrestling Dynamite AEW Women’s World Championship
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us