AEW Dark Results: Excalibur returns and Tag Team splits up (1st September 2020)

Opening tonight's AEW Dark, the returning Excalibur and Taz welcomed the fans to the show, which was stacked with 11 matches and headlined by a tag team showdown between The Initiative and Private Party.

Tonight's edition of AEW Dark saw a variety of different matches across a the various divisions of All Elite Wrestling. As always, there were a couple of squash matches tonight on AEW Dark, along with some matches that saw further character development.

This week's edition of AEW Dark also saw the return of live fans for some of the matches at Daily's Place at 10% capacity. As was the case for last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, all fans wore masks and were spaced socially distanced apart.

On that note, let's take a look at the results and highlights of the latest AEW Dark episode:

#1 Eddie Taurus vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)

The referee checked Shawn Spears' black glove before the match began, ensuring that the glove was not loaded with a foreign object as we have seen in the past on AEW Dark.

Shawn Spears began the match with some classic mat wrestling to 'school' Eddie Taurus. After throwing Eddie Taurus to the outside of the ring, Shawn Spears drove Eddie Taurus into the ring apron and the steel barricade.

Eddie Taurus was able to turn the tide for a brief moment and hit Shawn Spears with a dropkick in the corner. However, Shawn Spears quickly regained control and hit the C4 for the victory on AEW.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Eddie Taurus

Post-match: Tully Blanchard gave Shawn Spears the metal slug to insert into the black glove of his client. Spears then mounted Eddie Taurus and struck his opponent in the skull with the loaded black glove.

#2 Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo & Ryzin

Santana began the match by squaring off with Ryzin. Santana hit the triple three amigo vertical suplexes onto Ryzin and then tagged in his partner Ortiz.

Ortiz threw Ryzin into the corner, but Ryzin managed to escape and tagged in his partner Faboo. Ortiz hit a brutal clothsline, turning Faboo inside out. Ortiz then hits Faboo with a pop-up sit-out powerbomb, this was extenuated by Santana with a stiff kick to the head of Faboo for the victory for Santana & Ortiz on AEW Dark.

Result: Santana & Ortiz def. Faboo & Ryzin

Post-match: Santana cut a promo and said he liked the heart and fight of Best Friends attacking them last week on AEW Dark. He said that they will send The Best Friends home to their mom's crying like a little b*****s next week. Ortiz told Trent to tell his mom Sue to "stop hitting up his phone" and "let her know he isn't coming for dinner".

#3 Cassandra Golden vs. Allie (w/ QT Marshall)

Allie rolled up Cassandra Golden with a school girl for a 2 count as the match began. Allie followed that with vicious forearm strikes to Cassandra in the corner.

Allie hit a beautiful swinging neck breaker followed by a sliding forearm strike to Cassandra. Allie told QT Marshall to give her a kiss on the outside, but Allie then blew him off and told him to lift her up to the apron, which QT graciously did.

Cassandra Golden turned the tide briefly and hit Allie with a swinging side slam for a two count. This was followed up by Golden with a hip attack to Allie in the corner.

Allie then made a comeback which included knees to the gut and a running bulldog to Cassandra Golden. Allie followed this with her 'down the rabbit hole' finisher for the victory on AEW Dark.

Result: Allie def. Cassandra Golden

Outside of Daily's Place, The Best Friends surprise Santana & Ortiz by attacking them in the parking lot, which led to an all out brawl involving both teams after Santana & Ortiz's earlier comments about Trent's mom Sue.