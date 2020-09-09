Opening tonight's AEW Dark, Excalibur and Taz welcomed the fans to the show, which was stacked with seven matches and headlined by a singles showcase involving "Absolute" Ricky Starks in action.

Tonight's edition of AEW Dark saw a variety of matches across the various divisions of All Elite Wrestling. Tonight's edition of AEW Dark mainly featured squash matches while the commentary team discussed the events of AEW All Out this past weekend.

On that note, let's take a look at the results and highlights of the latest AEW Dark episode:

#1 Will Hobbs vs. Sean Legacy

The match began with both wrestlers attempting to go for a Greco roman knuckle lock. However, in a sign of bad sportsmanship, Legacy kicked Will Hobbs straight in the gut.

This only angered Hobbs though, who responded with a stiff shoulder tackle. Sean Legacy went for a cross body but Hobbs just shoved Legacy out of mid-air.

Will Hobbs followed this up with an impressive delayed vertical suplex. Legacy once again went for a crossbody, but Will Hobbs caught his opponent in mid-air and hit a version of the Oklahoma Stampede for the victory on AEW Dark.

Result: Will Hobbs def. Sean Legacy

#2 'The Machine' Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati

On commentary, Taz was very unhappy that ring announcer Justin Roberts did not announce Brian Cage as the FTW Champion.

Brian Cage started the match quickly and hit a release German suplex. Brian Cage then used Donati's body to get in some mid-match bicep curls.

Tony Donati had a little flurry of offense but was quickly stopped with a superkick by Brian Cage.

The Machine then decided that the match was over and hit Weapon X for the victory on AEW Dark.

Result: Brian Cage def. Tony Donati

#3 Angelico vs. Griff Garrison

The match began with chain wrestling by both wrestlers as Angelico utilized is unique Mexican submission style.

Griff Garrison rolled up Angelico for a two count and followed that with a stiff forearm to the face of the South African wrestler.

Angelico utilized a unique Figure-Four style submission around the skull of Griff Garrison followed by a reverse STF submission.

Garrison fought back with several forearms, a big booth and a pair of splashes in the corner which was followed by a spin-out powerbomb for a two count.

However, Angelico regained control and locked in a spinning ankle lock/kneebar submission for the victory on AEW Dark.

Result: Angelico def. Griff Garrison