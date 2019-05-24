AEW Double or nothing 2019: Card, stream, start time, tickets, prediction, PPV date & more

It's Double or Nothing!

After months of heightened publicity, we’ve finally entered the home stretch towards All Elite Wrestling’s first PPV offering - Double or Nothing.

Founded by data-crunching Billionaire Tony Khan and ably supported by Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in executive vice president roles, AEW has been steadily building up a solid foundation ever since its inception on 1st January 2019.

AEW currently boasts of a 59-member roster, which includes top talents from the thriving independent circuit as well as a good blend of veteran pro wrestlers who were formerly sports entertainers in the WWE.

The upstart promotion, which has been billed as a viable competitor to Vince McMahon's global juggernaut, has also signed a big-money TV network deal with Warnermedia’s TNT.

After four months of prudent planning and intelligent build-up, the logistics are in place and everything is perfectly set up for Double or Nothing. First impressions are the most lasting and AEW would want to hit a home run with its first major show.

So, when and where does it happen? How does the match card look? We’ve addressed all the relevant questions below.

AEW Double or Nothing PPV Start Time & Date

Double or Nothing will take place on Saturday, May 25th.

PPV Pre-Show Start Time: 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT

12:00 AM BST (Sunday, 26th May)

4:30 AM IST (Sunday, 26th May)

PPV Main-Show Start Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

1:00 AM BST (Sunday, 26th May)

5:30 AM IST (Sunday, 26th May)

AEW Double or Nothing Location and Arena

Double or Nothing will emanate from the iconic MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing (Stream Info)?

The pre-show of AEW Double or Nothing can be watched for free on the official All Elite Wrestling Youtube channel. Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live) would also be streaming the pre-show for free, and the app can be downloaded from the Play Store or IOS Store.

For folks in the US, the Main Show can be viewed on a wide range of PPV service providers and networks. Warnermedia’s B/R Live will stream the show for $50 as well as most major cable TV outlets such as Comcast, Dish and DirectTV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Double or Nothing on the ITV box office channel.

For the fans from other parts of the world, the PPV can be bought on FITE TVFITE TV for $19.99.

AEW Double or Nothing Tickets Info

Due to the increased demand for tickets, AEW is offering production hold seats for fans who are interested to go all in for the monumental show. The tickets can be purchased at AXS.com.

Even though Double or Nothing was quickly sold out, many seats were bought keeping in mind its high resale value. Thus, you can still find tickets which would be costlier than its original price tag.

These tickets can be found at Vividseats, StubHub and LYTE.

AEW Double or Nothing match card

In contrast to WWE’s painstakingly lengthy PPVs, Double or Nothing will have nine matches that should keep the fans invested and energetic for the entirety of the show. It should be noted that PAC vs. Hangman Page has been cancelled due to rumoured creative differences between the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and AEW's management.

Nonetheless the card looks great on paper, especially for those indie fanboys. Given below is the complete match card as well a quick prediction for each bout:

The Buy-In Pre-show

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

Casino Battle Royal (Winner gets a future AEW World Championship shot) (21 Entrants)

Confirmed participants: Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Dustin Thomas, Isiah Kassidy, Brandon Cutler, Billy Gunn, Sonny Kiss, Michael Nakazawa, Shawn Spears, Sunny Daze, Marq Quen, Brian Pillman Jr., Joey Janela, Glacier, Jimmy Havoc, MJF, Ace Romero

The match will be kicked off by 5 contestants and 5 more will be introduced at three-minute intervals. The 21st entrant - termed as ‘Lucky 21’ - will be the final participant in the match and is expected to be a big name star, whose name has not been revealed.

Main Show

Angelico & Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta)

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Riho Abe, Hikaru Shida & Ryo Mizunami

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky) vs. T-Hawk, Lindaman & CIMA

Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship Match)

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho (Winner faces Casino Battle Royal winner for the AEW World title)

AEW Double or Nothing Predictions/Preview

Buy-in Pre-Show

#1. Sammy Geuvera vs. Kip Sabian

Sabian vs. Geuvera.

The opener is expected to be a high-flying spectacle featuring two of the most promising young prospects in AEW. While Sabian is a very talented individual, Guevara is the favourite to win this one.

Prediction: Sammy Guevara def. Kip Sabian

#2. Casino Battle Royal (Winner gets AEW World title shot)

Casino Battle Royal.

With an incredibly proficient talent pool involved in the match, we are certain that this would be an engaging contest. The stakes are high, which makes it a must-watch matchup. Additionally, there is a noticeable intrigue surrounding the mysterious 21st entrant.

We feel the unnamed 21st entrant will be the talent who eventually wins the match. Who will it be though? Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley? An unlikely appearance from CM Punk? A distraught Hangman Page? We'll have to wait and watch.

Prediction: The 21st entrant wins the match

#3. Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho, and Ryo Mizunami (6-Woman Tag Team Match)

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho, and Ryo Mizunami

It can’t go wrong when you veterans Aja Kong and Emi Sakura on your card. The six-woman tag team match that would display some of the best Joshi wrestlers in the world, will leave the fans begging for more and that's a guarantee. At the end of the day, Kong, Sakazaki and Sakura should ideally get the win in this one.

Prediction: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura def. Hikaru Shida, Riho, and Ryo Mizunami

#4. Angelico & Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta)

Angelico & Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends

AEW’s signing of Angelico and Jack Evans were lauded by the pro wrestling community. Los Güeros del Cielos, as they are collectively known, are the favourites to get the wn in what is expected to be a fast-paced encounter with a host of inventive spots.

Prediction: Angelico & Jack Evans def. The Best Friends

#5. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky) vs. T-Hawk, Lindaman & CIMA

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky) vs. T-Hawk, Lindaman & CIMA

SoCal Underground are the veterans who will be tasked with the job of putting talent over in AEW. Going by that logic, former Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling talents CIMA, T-HAwk, and Lindaman should get the win over the former Ring of Honor warhorses.

Prediction: T-Hawk, Lindaman & CIMA def. SCU

#6. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

In an age where the Women have come into their element and are putting on more compelling angles than the men themselves, AEW will surely be highlighting the women’s division in all its glory by introducing a women’s title in the near future. It all begins with this explosive Triple-threat match.

The women’s division will be built around the winner of this match and we expect Britt Baker to spearhead the project.

Prediction: Britt Baker def. Kylie Rose and Nyla Rose

#7. The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix (AAA World Tag Team Championship Match)

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros.

Rest assured, the highly-anticipated tag team match will be one heck of a showdown. Expect countless holy s*** moments and moves that would make you cringe in awe.

This has all the makings of being the Match of the Night and in all honesty, it probably will take the MOTN honours. However, The Lucha Bros will be the ones celebrating in the end.

Prediction: Pentagon Jr. & Fenix def. The Young Bucks to become the new champions

#8. Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

The exceptional promo work from Cody and Dustin have made this brother vs. brother worth a watch. The first impression wasn't that great as the fans had already seen the match (Stardust vs. Goldust) inside a WWE ring. This is different though. The emotions are high in and the build-up has been surprisingly good in what should be Dustin Rhodes' final match.

We all know what happens in retirement bouts. Cody getting the win in Goldust's swan song is the perfect ending to one of the wildest careers in pro wrestling history.

Prediction: Cody def. Dustin Rhodes

#9. Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho (Winner faces Casino Battle Royal winner)

Omega vs. Jericho II

The rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 12 will have the same outcome as the first. Wondering why? AEW should be built around The Cleaner and a win over Y2J will be a step in that direction.

Jericho brings tremendous marketing appeal, but at the end of the day, he is a seasoned old-timer who is there to catapult stars to the next level.

Prediction: Kenny Omega def. Chris Jericho

Are you hyped for AEW's first ever show? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.