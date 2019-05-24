AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling's first PPV

It's time for Double or Nothing!

All Elite Wrestling's first PPV takes place tomorrow night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AEW has already announced a deal with TNT for their weekly show although we don't know the official start date or the which day of the week will be.

This is the first time in year's that another wrestling promotion backed by major money and a television deal of this magnitude has taken on WWE since the death of WWE. Regardless of whether you're looking forward to AEW or tired of the hype behind the fledgeling promotion, we can all agree that AEW succeeding can only be good for pro wrestling as a whole.

Tony Khan sat down with Jack Whitehall ahead of Double or Nothing and revealed what convinced him to start All Elite Wrestling:

“Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks had never done a show on television, as a group, as a wrestling promotion, yet they were ale to draw over 11,000 people to a show they did in Suburban Chicago – just on viral promotion and word-of-mouth, and through the love of wrestling that they’ve spread. The kind of people that came to the show were some of the most rabid, passionate fans that you’ll ever see. It was a really exciting experience. I was there, and it was one of the best shows I’ve ever been to.

When they became available to work with somebody else, I was there with a business plan and ideas that we could produce a show. It was gonna be available weekly, and it would recreate when it was a better time to be a wrestling fan in many ways.”

#5. The Casino Battle Royale

The Over The Budget battle royale is now going to be known as the Casino Battle Royale. It will be on part of the pre-show ahead of Double or Nothing and will be free to stream on YouTube.

AEW announced the rules for the Casino Battle Royale earlier.

The Casino Battle Royale match will start with 5 men inside the ring, with waves of 5 more men coming in every 3 minutes. The wrestler who picked Joker will enter as lucky number 21.

You can check out a video of Cody explaining the rules for the Casino Battle Royale below:

The winner of the Casino Battle Royale gets a title shot.

