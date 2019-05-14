AEW Double or Nothing: Predicting the results of all the matches announced so far

We are just mere days away from the debut show of All Elite Wrestling, and given all the hype around the build and the potential TV deal they're about to announce, it's going to change the landscape of pro wrestling forever. The card has seemingly been finalized, with 10 matches now announced, and with everything ready to go, this is one that professional wrestling fans around the world should be incredibly excited for.

From heavyweight clashes to the emergence of plenty of new, young stars, this card seemingly has everything, and if AEW can pull out a good one, they'll be on their way to becoming legitimate competition for WWE. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look forward to the action scheduled to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the 25th and predict the results of the entire match card for All Elite Wrestling's debut event, Double or Nothing.

#10 Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara

This one is likely going to take place on the pre-show, and while that may seem like a bad position to be, competing in front of a crowd like that is a big opportunity for two bright young stars like this. Guevara has been getting a lot of time on Being the Elite as of late, and it's clear they see plenty of potential in him, but that should mean that SuperBad, Kip Sabian gets overlooked.

The UK star has been around for quite some time now, and he has the look, the ability, and the personality to make him a big star, so being the first match in AEW is a great shot for both men. It's hard to predict, as both men are going to play big parts of AEW going forward, but this one will go down in history as the first match for AEW, and it's going to be a fun one.

Prediction: Kip Sabian to win

