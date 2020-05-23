AEW Double Or Nothing Predictions: Private Party vs Best Friends

Double or Nothing 2020: The Buy In Pre-show: Best Friends vs Private Party for a Tag Team Title future title shot.

This Saturday, May 23, 2020 is the second annual AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. Before the main card gets underway, All Elite Wrestling will have a free one hour show called the Buy In. The Buy In is AEW's pre-show, and it'll feature a tag team match that'll set the tone for the rest of AEW Double Or Nothing. We'll see Private Party square off against Best Friends at the Buy In.

Despite our country's situation, Private Party hasn't been on AEW television until recently. They battled against local tag team talents to dust off their ring rust. However, it was pleasant to watch them on Being the Elite episodes to set up for their backyard style match against Bones and Teddy Bear.

Private Party is a cohesive tag team with years of experience under their belt. Isaiah Kassidy and Marq Quen make up the team of Private Party. They debuted on the indie circuit in 2015, competing in House of Glory, CZW, and more. They shined through the years and on April 22, 2019 was offered a contract with AEW. They accepted and quickly became fan favorite after their debut match at Fyter Fest.

Trent and Chuck Taylor make up Best Friends. The creation of their team started in PWG during a tag team tournament in 2014. They connected and remained a team ever since. Best Friends debuted in AEW on February 7, 2019. Recently, throughout AEW Dark and Dynamite, there is a renewed aggression in the team that wasn't originally there.

They traded in their comical selves for a tough demeanor and are quickly climbing the rankings in AEW. They stand at six wins with three losses.

Fyter Fest would change the course of Private Party and Best Friends' careers.

The PPV had a pre-show match which featured a Triple Threat tag team match between Best Friends, Private Party, and SCU. All the three teams put on a show that night but Private Party emerged victorious that night.

Now, they have a chance to get redemption this Saturday. The winning team of the Buy In pre-show at AEW Double or Nothing will get a future tag team title shot.

Will it be Private Party or Best Friends at AEW Double Or Nothing?

Best Friends have not only had a rise in the AEW Tag Team rankings but had to deal with Death Triangle - the team of PAC, Rey Fenix, and Pentagon Jr - attacking them. Ever since this attack, we saw a new side to them and that'll be useful in the tag team division of AEW.

Whatever maybe the outcome at AEW Double Or Nothing, both teams are great. It's a matter of who wants it more.

AEW Double or Nothing is about proving your ability to stay Elite with the rest of the roster, even on a pre-show.

Who will win at AEW Double Or Nothing? We will have to go with the Best Friends on this one.

Best Friends have put in the work and stepped up their tag team game. While it can be a step back for Private Party, they'll have their day against the Tag Team Champions.

