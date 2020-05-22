AEW Double Or Nothing: What happened at last year's event?

In case y'all forgot

The stage is set for this year's Double Or Nothing PPV presented by AEW. This will mark the second installment of the PPV since AEW rocked the pro-wrestling world. We will witness the crowing of the inaugural AEW TNT Champion in a bout between Cody and Lance Archer. The two have proved their prowess by overcoming six other competitors in a tournament that will see its culmination on the 23rd of May.

AEW's top prize will also be contested for at the event. The current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, who made his debut for the franchise last year will defend the title against Brodie Lee. This will be the first time the two wrestlers will face off in an AEW ring. If their earlier bouts are anything to go by, we are in for a riveting contest.

For the fans who are here to relive last year's event and to refresh their memory, let's dive right into it. Let's wind the clock back and relive the highlights of last year's successful event that put AEW on the map of pro-wrestling.

#5 The 21-man Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double Or Nothing

The first event of the night at the Buy In

Much like a pre-show in WWE, AEW had its version called the Buy In. The main attraction of the Buy In was the 21-man Casino Battle Royal. The rules were simple. The match would start off with five men with another wave of five men hitting the ring every three minutes. The 21st entrant would enter alone and would have an obvious advantage.

The winner of the match would receive an AEW World Championship match in the future against the winner of the match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The match saw some big names make appearances. Wrestlers such as Tommy Dreamer, Billy Gun, Shawn Spears, and Hangman Adam Page garnered good reception at the event.

The 21st entrant, Adam Page went on to win the match that night by eliminating the man who entered at a spot right before him, MJF. The match as a whole was a fun way to kick off the PPV. All wrestling fans love a good battle royal that includes a bit of nostalgia as well as back and forth competition.

Page would later go on to face Chris Jericho but lost, which would result in Jericho getting crowned as the inaugural AEW World Champion.