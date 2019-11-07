AEW Dynamite: 3 botches and mistakes you missed this week (6th November 2019)

There were many mistakes this week on Dynamite

AEW finally presented their first-ever go home episode this week ahead of Full Gear on Saturday night and the company has ensured that their entire fanbase is aware that there is a pay-per-view this weekend.

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will finally face off in an unsanctioned match after the match between the two stars had to be postponed from All Out when Moxley suffered an injury that required surgery.

Cody and Chris Jericho will do battle for the AEW World Championship after weeks of issues between the two men and now The American Nightmare has stated that if he's unsuccessful in his quest to win the Championship, then he won't be challenging The Painmaker again in the future.

The final build-up has now been logged and Full Gear is now on the horizon, but that doesn't mean that this week's show was without botches, here are just a few that were picked up, including the huge referee botch that many fans shared on Social Media

#3 The Audience sound should be turned off during a promo package

WWE's production team had another issue this week

AEW has been on TV for the past month, which means that these teething issues should have already been fixed, but it appears that production still botch a number of things on a regular basis.

This week a promo package was played for Chris Jericho ahead of Full Gear which included a number of stars stating the reasons for a victory in favor of The Painmaker, but AEW forgot to turn off the sound of the live audience.

This meant that Virgil was trying to speak and put his points across, but the audience could be heard cheering for SCU in the background instead. Throughout the package the stars couldn't actually be heard because of the audience, so this was a learning curve once again for AEW.

