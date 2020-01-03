AEW Dynamite: 3 Botches you missed this week (2nd January 2020)

Published Jan 03, 2020

There were some absolutely shocking botches this week on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite celebrated their first episode of 2020 this week when they rolled into Jacksonville, Florida and presented another stacked episode that included Jon Moxley up against Trent, the long-awaited rematch between Cody and Darby Allin as well as The Elite taking on PAC and The Lucha Bros in the main event of the night.

Some impressive spots made it onto the show this week as fans shared videos of Dustin Rhodes' Canadian destroyer on Sammy Guevara and The Young Bucks' sensational roll through into a destroyer on PAC.

Whilst there were several highs in terms of storyline and skill this week on Dynamite, the company fell foul to many botches that once again took the shine away from the stars of the show.

#3 What was Luchasaurus saying?

There were a number of audio issues throughout last night's show

Audio botches have followed AEW around ever since they made their debut on TNT last year, but this week they were once again apparent as backstage interviews were taking place when music decided to play over their promos.

This was made most obvious when Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus were backstage talking about the match between Jungle Boy and Chris Jericho on the final episode of AEW ahead of Christmas.

When talking about how wins and losses now reset following the turn of the new year, music played over Luchasaurus' response as Adam Page was shown at ringside on commentary. The cameras then headed backstage to AEW Women's Champion Riho following her championship defense but she was given the same treatment since the music wasn't lowered or turned off when she started to deliver a promo before Britt Baker interrupted her as she built up her match against Kris Statlander.

