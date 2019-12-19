AEW Dynamite: 3 Botches you missed this week (December 18th, 2019)

The final AEW of 2019 was full of botches once again

The final episode of 2019 AEW took place last night and set up some huge angles for the show heading into 2020. Jungle Boy earned himself a huge boost for the new year when he was able to stand 10 minutes in the ring with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, even though the Champion had previously claimed that he wouldn't be able to do so.

Britt Baker collided with AEW newcomer Kris Statlander in a Number One Contender's match and interestingly it was Statlander who booked her place in a match against Women's Champion Riho next week on Dynamite.

The Young Bucks came up short in their quest to dethrone SCU of the Tag Team Championships before The Dark Order sent a clear message to the AEW locker room when they took out SCU, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and Kenny Omega at the end of the show. It was a stacked curtain call for 2019, but as always, there were a few botches many fans may have missed.

#3. Kenny Omega loses his footing

The Lucha Bros defeated Omega and Page

The match between Kenny Omega, Adam Page and The Lucha Bros kicked off this week's episode of Dynamite, but it wasn't the standout match that many fans were expecting. Page and Omega have had their issues and in the end, it was Page's accidental hit on Omega that cost the two men the match, but leading up to it there were a number of botches from every star who was part of the bout.

The most noticeable came from Kenny Omega when he seemingly lost his footing. The former NJPW star was supposed to land on his feet from the flip over, but instead he wobbled, had to put his hand on the floor to steady himself, and then pulled himself up on the ropes before he could continue.

