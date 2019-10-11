AEW Dynamite: 3 shots that Chris Jericho fired at WWE

Chris Jericho fired a number of shots at WWE this week on AEW

AEW Dynamite returned to TNT this week for another stacked episode of entertainment that included Darby Allin being named the new number one contender to the AEW World Championship and the return of Jon Moxley.

All Elite Wrestling is now in the position where they can stretch out many of their storylines that have been created in recent pay-per-views and one of the main themes on the show currently concerns Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes.

The Nightmare Family could well have some competition since The Inner Circle made their debut this week on live tv when Jericho brought his new stable to the ring and cut an interesting promo. As part of this promo, Jericho fired several intentional shots at his former employers, and here is an in-depth look at all three.

#1. "We aren't next, we are now"

Chris Jericho fired shots at NXT this week on AEW

Over the past few years, NXT has become one of WWE's most popular brands. The developmental brand's motto is all about the fact that NXT is training the next group of superstars who will one day dominate the main roster. However, NXT is now live on the USA Network at the same time as AEW Dynamite on a Wednesday night.

This week on AEW, Jericho pointed out that his new group which he referred to as The Inner Circe, were not next, they were now. This was an obvious shot at the fact that WWE forces many of their stars to jump through hoops in NXT before being promoted to the main roster, stars like Samoa Joe, EC3, Austin Aries and Finn Balor were all forced to perform in NXT before being promoted to the main roster despite their success elsewhere.

The fact that NXT is now seen as competition for AEW means that the company could fire more shots at developmental in future.

