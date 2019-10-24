AEW Dynamite: 3 shots the company fired at WWE this week (October 23rd, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.00K // 24 Oct 2019, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW continues to fire shots at WWE

It's been an interesting week in the world of professional wrestling, especially when it comes to the issues between AEW and WWE. Randy Orton posted a teaser on Instagram that seemed to hint that The Viper could be looking to head over to AEW when his contract expires next year, whilst Seth Rollins took part in an interview where he publicly claimed that AEW were the "minor leagues" when he challenged Kenny Omega to a match.

AEW has been a ratings hit on TNT ever since their debut at the beginning of the month, and WWE has been firing on all cylinders since their move over to the FOX Network just two days later. Despite the fact that both promotions are managing to find success at the same time, it appears that they are unable to stop referencing each other.

#3 AEW's Women's Division features

Britt Baker returned to Pittsburgh this week

Britt Baker returned to Pittsburgh this week when AEW arrived in the town where she first studied to be a doctor, and the company made a huge deal out of the fact that Baker was in her "hometown." They even gave her a match against Jamie Hayter, where she came out victorious.

Baker's hometown arrival showed just how much AEW values their women's division since WWE failed to feature a women's match as part of their show this week. WWE arrived in Cleveland. Ohio on Monday Night which is the home state of former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who's originally from Columbus, but she wasn't treated to the same kind of welcome as Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Baker has been one of the women that AEW has focused on in recent weeks and is the girlfriend of NXT Champion Adam Cole, so great things are expected of the former medical student in the future.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.

1 / 3 NEXT