From Chris Jericho and MJF's 'Le Dinner Debonair' to a dream match being confirmed after the main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The World Title Eliminator Tournament and a few talking points from Chris Jericho and MJF's segment made last night's Dynamite a slightly better show than the one-year anniversary episode, even though it wasn't entirely perfect.

This particular episode focused a lot on AEW's upcoming pay-per-view in November, Full Gear, as well.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (October 21, 2020).

#5 Fenix faced his tag team partner, Penta El Zero M, in the best match of the night; Wardlow vs Hangman Page confirmed for next week's AEW Dynamite

The AEW World title eliminator tournament kicked-off on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Out of all the matches, The Lucha Bros. stole the show when they faced each other in the ring. Fenix is one of the best high-flyers on this planet at the moment, and some of his manoeuvres surprised the commentary team (w/ Eddie Kingston) as well as the live audience present for this episode.

In the end, Fenix outsmarted Penta El Zero M to pick up the victory. Fenix vs Kenny Omega is set to take place in the semi-finals round, which should be a Match of the Year contender if Omega chooses to live up to his former reputation as 'The Best Bout Machine'.

Meanwhile, MJF's bodyguard, Wardlow, won against Jungle Boy. Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana as well. Hangman Page and Wardlow are set to face-off in the semi-dinals round as a result.

It should be an interesting matchup given that Wardlow seems unstoppable, although, from a booking standpoint, Hangman Page will most likely face Kenny Omega in the final round.