From a Dog Collar Match between Cody and Brodie Lee to the FTW Championship being defended at the beginning of the show, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Although this particular episode as a whole was pretty engaging from start-to-finish, fans were divided over some aspects of the show, especially when it came to the main event. Last night's episode was mostly advertised around the TNT Title Match and Chris Jericho's 30th-anniversary celebration in the pro wrestling industry.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (October 7, 2020).

#5: Taz offered Will Hobbs to join 'Team Taz' alongside Brian Cage and Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Props to @TrueWillieHobbs for kicking out of this 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/O3yBVIMwiX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020

The FTW Championship was defended by Brian Cage against young Will Hobbs to kick-off this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will Hobbs has been nothing short of impressive ever since he got signed as an AEW Superstar. Hobbs and Cage fought each other in a back-and-forth contest, and the match was surprisingly fast-paced, with a lot of athletic maneuvers being displayed from both men.

It's not often that viewers get to see two heavyweights moving around the ring at a brisk pace, that too without any difficulty.

Towards the end, Cage dodged a Frog Splash from Hobbs, and the FTW Champion retained by hitting a Powerslam for the win.

After the match, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage cornered Will Hobbs. Taz offered Hobbs to join his crew, and if Hobbs were to refuse, he would get beat up at the hands of Starks and Cage.

Before Hobbs could decide, Darby Allin arrived to save him and drove Taz's crew out of the ring. As a whole, the opening match/segment set a good precedent for the rest of this episode.