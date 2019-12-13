AEW Dynamite and NXT Ratings revealed for December 11, 2019

Who won it this week?

In a twist of fate, it seems that the Wednesday Night Wars has reached a stalemate. Similar to dueling high-powered mutants battling it out, it seems that neither entity was able to win last night and was a tie. It's now revealed that both shows had 778,000 viewers.

The news was actually broken by Bryan Alvarez on Twitter, but it's still not revealed who actually won the key demos for December 11th. Last week's show had AEW Dynamite in the lead with 851,000 viewers to NXT's 845,000. Moreover, it seemed that the two shows were also in a dead heat when it came to demos with only AEW Dynamite slightly ahead.

AEW: 778,000

NXT: 778,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 12, 2019

It should be noted that both saw a decline from last week's shows. It probably has more to do with December as generally speaking, wrestling tends to take a hit during the holidays which is why both shows are taking Christmas Day off.

Perhaps, the viewers are gearing up for next week when both shows go head to head once again. NXT has Finn Balor vs Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, while Rhea Ripley will take on Shayna Baszler for NXT women's title respectively. AEW Dynamite also has a stacked show with Chris Jericho taking on Jungle Boy in a non-title match and SCU vs The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

So, who will win the last battle of 2019? Wrestling fans will have to tune in and find out!