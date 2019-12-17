AEW Dynamite and NXT will both air commercial-free openers on December 18th

Shots fired...

In an interesting build to the last shows of 2019 for AEW Dynamite and NXT, both companies will air their openers commercial-free. Adam Cole and Finn Balor will be opening NXT with the title on the line while Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will be taking on the Lucha Bros on AEW Dynamite.

While perhaps not intentional, it's startling to think that there are former Bullet Club members at both shows. Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Finn Balor and Hangman Page were all members of The Bullet Club. Balor as Prince Devitt actually founded the NJPW stable.

On the other hand, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole have history as it was Omega who kicked out Adam Cole out of Bullet Club with the aid of The Young Bucks and replaced him with Marty Scurll.

With AEW Dynamite and NXT actually neck and neck in the ratings, it's clear that neither company wants to give an inch to the other. Also on the card, NXT will have Rhea Ripley take on Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship while AEW Dynamite will feature Chris Jericho takes on Jungle Boy in a non-title match.

Fans will be googling to see who will win the last Wednesday Night War on December 19th. What do you guys think?