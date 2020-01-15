AEW Bash at the Beach Preview: DDP's last Match, Jon Moxley in action

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Beach mania (Pic Source: AEW)

The date is January 15th, 2020 and it seems like the spirit of WCW has risen from the dead. AEW Dynamite is all set to air their Bash at the Beach edition as a special live event.

As AEW Dynamite heads to Miami, Florida, a Spanish God will be looking to exact revenge on Jon Moxley. Kris Statlander wants a piece of the Nightmare Collective and a former 3-time World Champion will be in his last match, whose career started back in the 1980s.

#5 Pac vs. Darby Allin

Not dead yet (Pic Source: AEW)

This should make for a fun, fast-paced action as Pac will take on the relentless up-and-comer Darby Allin. Pac would like to ensure that he keeps up with his winning ways while Allin would want to recover after his loss to Cody Rhodes.

#4 Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. The Nightmare Collective (Awesome Kong and Mel) (with Brandi Rhodes)

The alien has landed (Pic Source: AEW)

Kris Statlander was about to win the AEW Women's Championship till the Nightmare Collective cost her the match. They attempted to beat her down till Hikaru Shida made the save.

Advertisement

Will Statlander avenge her loss or will the Nightmare Collective continue to be a thorn in her side? The matchup should make for interesting television.

#3 MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with The Bunny and Wardlow) vs. DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall

DDP's last match (Pic Source: AEW)

Who would have thought that in 2020 wrestling fans would be treated to Diamond Dallas Page's last match? The 64-year 3-time World Champion hasn't competed inside the square circle since he was a participant in the Royal Rumble back in 2015.

With MJF insulting his daughters and then surviving a beatdown by The Butcher and The Blade, DDP will want to end his career on a high. On another note, this match also has some interesting stats going into it. (Shoutout to Fightful for the stats)

Dustin Rhodes has now wrestled in 5 different decades and wrestled on television in all of those decades

DDP has appeared on cable televised wrestling programs across five decades. DDP will have appeared on televised programs for AEW, WWE, WCW, TNA, AWA.

With stats like that, it should be a memorable one for both Dustin Rhodes and DDP.

#2 Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

The Spanish God wants revenge (Pic Source: AEW)

Jon Moxley joined the Inner Circle last week....well not really. It was a fakeout and Moxley smashed a bottle of "Little Bit of the Bubbly" across Chris Jericho's head and Sammy Guevara was at a receiving end of a Paradigm Shift.

Guevara has sworn vengeance on Moxley for not joining The Inner Circle and says that he's 'going to beat his a**'. Will Guevara shock the world or will Moxley turn the tables on The Inner Circle once more? Wrestling fans will be paying close attention to this match.

#1 The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page and Kenny Omega) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent)

Best of the best (Pic Source: AEW)

AEW is messing around when they said that the company will feature Tag Team Action. In a 4-way tag match, some of the best tag teams will compete for a chance to get a shot at SCU for the World Tag Team Championship.

Perhaps, the story going into this match is that of Hangman Page. Will he and Kenny Omega triumph or will Page finally end their partnership for good? Tune in for all this and more as AEW Bash at the Beach comes live from the Watsco Center.