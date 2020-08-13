AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Familiar face from WWE shows up, Big botch from Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, WCW veterans attacked

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite just wasn't the best. And this is both a compliment for and a criticism of the men and women of the company, considering the kind of quality we've come to expect from the amazing performers that entertain us weekly on AEW Dynamite.

The commentary was pretty amazing on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and I have to say that Taz is more than making up for the absence of Excalibur. There's still that element of the moves actually being called missing from AEW Dynamite, something that Excalibur was quite amazing at, but it wasn't like I felt his absence that much.

What the show was great at, as the image above with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts will show you, was a great mix of the old-school and the new school of pro wrestlers, all coming together to bring you two exciting hours of professional wrestling.

#1 Best: Mike Chioda shows up on AEW Dynamite

As shocked and saddened as everyone was to see the men and women of WWE who were let go or furloughed thanks to the current pandemic situation, one of the names that stunned one and all from the list of those released was Mike Chioda, who has been one of the mainstays of the company for many years now.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are glad to report that he has found a home on AEW Dynamite, where he will be officiating the action on Wednesday Nights. This is a great gig for him because it is obvious from the social media posts that fans are glad to see him jump ship and the AEW Dynamite roster seems to be very fond of him too.

Congratulations to Mike Chioda!