AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Legendary Intercontinental Champion appears, Big issue with the main event match revealed 

Until the main event segment, AEW Dynamite this week was almost perfect, and to be honest, there was very little room for improvement in any department. The show also seemed to flow by very quickly, as legend after legend, from rockstars to comedians to professional wrestlers made their cameos on AEW Dynamite to pay tribute to Chris Jericho.

It is unfortunate that the only worsts in this week's edition of 'Best and Worst' have to do with Chris Jericho's segments, although none of them should reflect poorly on a man who has been the benchmark for quality in professional wrestling over so many years. Chris Jericho deserves every plaudit that was thrown at him on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, even though the way that this week's edition of AEW Dynamite ended may not have been to everyone's liking.

But let's look at the positives from the show to begin this review.

#1 Best: One of the most brutal AEW Dynamite matches ever

Our special guest tonight for this dog collar match is Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine!



Our special guest tonight for this dog collar match is Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine!

It was great to see legendary Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine in attendance at AEW Dynamite as he checked out the action between Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee, and this just added a big fight feel to the contest that just delivered on all fronts. Cody Rhodes cannot have a bad match in his current run, and he proved so again on AEW Dynamite, where Mr. Brodie Lee was an incredible dance partner too.

Arn Anderson is always ready for a fight!

Arn Anderson is always ready for a fight!

Some people seem upset that Cody Rhodes is the AEW TNT Champion once more but let's be honest for a second. Cody Rhodes is pretty much the face of the company and we need to see new stars on AEW Dynamite. Cody Rhodes could work with younger talent and elevate each and every one of them, going forward.