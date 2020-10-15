AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Major twist after Championship match, Big mistake with a former WWE star, MJF touches Jericho's hair 

Quite often, the comments section of this article seems to indicate that the views expressed in this section may not necessarily be objective, that they may be biased towards AEW Dynamite over the competition. As has been maintained since the start of this column over four years ago, this is certainly not the case, because whether it's an episode of WWE RAW, SmackDown on FOX, or AEW Dynamite, we at Sportskeeda call it as we see it.

With that in mind, let's preface this article by saying that for all the hype, for all the hoopla around the Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, this show failed to deliver. And that's not even counting the botches from the announcers, where Tony Schiavone accidentally mentioned that AEW Dynamite has been on air since the 90s or even when Jim Ross accidentally referred to Mr. Brodie Lee as Mr. Darby Allin.

But there were a few diamonds in the rough.

#1 Best: A hard-hitting AEW Dynamite main event, followed by a pretty nice twist

Archer is pulling out all the stops in your main event tonight!

Archer is pulling out all the stops in your main event tonight!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans.

Jon Moxley is really in his element in a match with no rules, and honestly, Lance Archer was one of his better opponents suited for this kind of a contest. The AEW Dynamite main event was exactly as advertised, with some great brawls earlier in the night culminating in a match between two men who looked like they wanted to rip each other apart in a pretty heated affair.

Kingston & the Lucha Bros just gave Moxley more of a beat down post-match!
#AEWDynamite.

But what happened after the match with Eddie Kingston turning on Jon Moxley, with AEW Dynamite going off the air with Eddie Kingston and the Lucha Bros closing the show was a pretty nice twist, to be honest with you. Eddie Kingston is a fantastic promo and he just makes everything look super real.