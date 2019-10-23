AEW Dynamite on TNT (October 23, 2019): Matches, predictions, start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide and where to watch

Jon Moxley

AEW Dynamite is set to deliver another stacked episode this week. The tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions continues on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite as The Dark Order face-off SoCal Uncensored in the semi-finals. Also, The Young Bucks and The Best Friends will fight each other in a tag team contest.

Recently announced, Kenny Omega will renew his feud with Joey Janela and the two will have another clash on Dynamite. However, the main attraction remains Jon Moxley and what happens when he squares off against PAC.

They teamed up on the previous edition of Dynamite against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page but Moxley turned on PAC towards the end, and now we have a must-see matchup for this week.

It will be interesting to find out how AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle pile on Cody this week.

AEW Dynamite Location and Date

Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Date: 23rd October, 2019 (USA), 24th October (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch AEW Dynamite in the US?

AEW Dynamite can be viewed live in the United States on TNT from 8 PM EST.

Where to watch AEW Dynamite in the UK and India?

AEW Dynamite can be viewed live by the fans in the United Kingdom on Fite TV. This particular episode can be purchased for $2.99, or a monthly subscription can be bought for $4.99. Indians fan of All Elite Wrestling can also watch Dynamite by the same method.

In the UK, this week's episode will be also available on ITV4 on Sunday at 8:20 AM. ITV will air an one-hour highlight of the show at 11:45 PM on Monday.

