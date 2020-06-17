AEW Dynamite Preview: 2 Title matches, Billy Gun faces MJF

The AEW Tag-Team Championships will be on the line on tonight's AEW Dynamite

The TNT Championship will be defended in an open challenge.

The AEW Tag-Team Championships will be on the line on tonight's AEW Dynamite

We have two title matches coming on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Tag-Team Championships will be on the line with 'Hangman' Page and Kenny Omega putting the titles on the line against The Natural Nightmares. There will also be a TNT Championship match on the card with Cody putting his title on the line in an open challenge.

Chris Jericho will also be in action as he teams up with Sammy Guevara to face Best Friends. The winners of the match will get a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships. We also have WWE legend Billy Gunn in action on tonight's AEW Dynamite as he takes on the dastardly MJF.

Kenny Omega and 'Hangman Page' (C) vs. The Natural Nightmares (for the AEW Tag-Team Championships)

The AEW Tag-Team titles will be on the line on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega and Adam Page will put their titles on the line against Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Rhodes and Marshall have a tough match ahead of them and have to stay on the same page tonight. We've already seen there is some friction between them caused by the presence of Allie.

Cody defends the TNT Championship in an open challenge

With #FyterFest just around the corner, the #TNTChampionship open challenge continues as the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes is ready to defend his championship.

Who will step up to the plate?



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xYhIhV7ZbJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 16, 2020

Advertisement

It's been quite an eventful time for Cody since he won the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing. Following his successful title defense against Marc Quen of Private Party last week, Cody will put his title on the line once against in an open challenge.

Who will turn out to be Cody's challenger tonight? We will have to wait for AEW Dynamite to find out.

MJF to take on Billy Gunn on AEW Dynamite

After their recent verbal exchange at ringside - @The_MJF goes face to face with @RealBillyGunn this Wednesday on Dynamite!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/uYTRH6w1Kq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 14, 2020

10-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Billy Gunn will be in action on AEW Dynamite against the always insufferable MJF. MJF and Gunn got into a verbal spat which has led to tonight's match.

Still unbeaten in singles action tonight, MJF will have Wardlow at ringside as a massive insurance policy while Billy should have his son, Austin Gunn, in his corner.

Best Friends vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara (#1 contender's match for the AEW Tag-Team Championship)

After the brutal attack by the hands of the #InnerCircle to @orangecassidy, #BestFriends are seeking revenge as they are willing to put their #1 contendership on the line against #LeSexGods!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/sNepFKI4NX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 15, 2020

Apart from the two title matches on tonight's AEW Dynamite, we also have a big #1 contender's match to decide the next challengers of the Tag-Team Championships. Trent and Chuckie T will take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The Inner Circle are still bouncing back from their big loss in the Stadium Stampede match and a shot at the Tag-Team Championships could be just what they need to get back some momentum.