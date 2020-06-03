AEW Dynamite Preview: 2 title matches, FTR reveal their intentions

Cody will defend the TNT Championship for the first time

We have two title matches on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with both the TNT Championship and the AEW Tag-Team Championships on the line. Jungle Boy will challenge for the TNT title while Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian get a shot at the Tag-Team Championships.

Chris Jericho will be in action as he faces Colt Cabana. We also have FTR making an appearance in an interview with Tony Schiavone.

Cody defends the TNT Championship against Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy won the battle royal on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite and will now challenge Cody for the TNT Championship tonight. This will be Cody's first title defense since winning it at Double or Nothing.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend the AEW Tag-Team Championships

After the win on last week's Dynamite, Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian have a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships tonight. Despite previous tension in The Elite, everyone has been on the same page since the Stadium Stampede match and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page will need to continue if they want to retain their titles.

Chris Jericho faces Colt Cabana

Is @ColtCabana the one to blame? @IAmJericho seems to think so.

These two will face off this Wednesday on Dynamite!



After his confrontation with Mike Tyson on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will be in action on tonight's episode as he faces Colt Cabana in singles action.

After his confrontation with Mike Tyson on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will be in action on tonight's episode as he faces Colt Cabana in singles action. Cabana is a seasoned veteran and Jericho can't take his eye off the ball here. This won't be a walkover like his match against Pineapple Pete a few weeks ago.

Tony Schiavone interviews FTR on AEW Dynamite

FTR

FTR made their debut on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. They came to the rescue of The Young Bucks who were bring attacked by The Butcher and The Blade. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be back on Dynamite tonight as they will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Harwood and Wheeler will get a chance to address their actions and reveal their plans.

Nyla Rose takes on Big Swole

Tomorrow night on Dynamite - The returning @SwoleWorld takes on your former #AEW Women's World Champion 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast in singles action.



Big Swole has a tough task ahead of her tonight as she goes one-on-one against the 'Native Beast' Nyla Rose.

Big Swole has a tough task ahead of her tonight as she goes one-on-one against the 'Native Beast' Nyla Rose. Rose lost her title against Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing, in what many saw as an upset, and will be looking to make a statement on tonight's show.